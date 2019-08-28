Deena’s beauty must-haves

Deena Marie showed us her favorite go-to affordable beauty products. Palladio Velvet Matte Cream Lip Color has a variety of hues with bold pigments that last, and don’t dry out your lips. The eyeshadow pallets also by Palladio offers many colors to choose from, and can be as neutral or as daring as you want.

When there isn’t time for a manicure, Color Club is Deena’s favorite brand of nail polish. They carry fun and unusual colors in addition to the classics, and best of all, the polish is fast-drying.

Wet brush-pro is the original detangling brush, and a must-have. Easy to run through wet hair the minute you step out of the shower, and glides smoothly, no matter your hair length.

Deena says Ardell natural false lashes are her brand of choice, and the easiest way to fake long, thick lashes if you don’t have time for lash extensions, or don’t want to deal with mascara.

Gold Dust masks are gaining popularity. Leave on your skin for thirty minutes, and rub the remaining gold liquid into your skin when the mask comes off. It will leave your face hydrated, and glowing.

Dermalogica is a great brand for sensitive skin, and Deena uses the line’s Age Smart Daily Superfoliant once to twice a week to keep skin smooth and clean, and fight environmental triggers known to accelerate skin aging.

Papaya Art makes beautiful makeup pouches in various sizes to keep your products in, and Voluspa candles lit while getting ready or relaxing round out the list of must – haves.

A supporter of shopping local, Deena tells us all products can be found at Got Beauty in Sugarhouse.