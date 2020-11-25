Deena’s baby gender reveal, it’s a…

Big news! Deena announced her pregnancy at the top of the show, and now it’s time to reveal the gender. Guesses were divided, half our team said girl, half said boy. Producers rigged up an awesome gender reveal box, when the string is pulled the blue or pink confetti falls!
Drumroll…looks like Deena is just meant to be a boy mom! This new little man will make his debut in May and join his four-and-a-half year old half-brother Charlie! Deena tells us she can’t imagine it any other way, and loves being a boy mom playing trucks, and digging in the dirt.