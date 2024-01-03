- On Good Things Utah this morning – We start the show today with Deena talking about where she’s been for the last few weeks. During the middle of December she decided to get a MACS Lift at Utah Facial Plastics from Dr. Henstrom. A Macs Lift is a mini-face lift for the lower face, done without anesthesia, and the healing process only takes a few weeks. Deena says after babies and turning 40, this was something she wanted to do for herself and she’s beyond thrilled with the results.
- Also, former “GMA3” co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are opening up about how they handle conflict in their relationship. In Tuesday’s episode of their iHeartMedia podcast, “Amy and T.J.,” Robach said that Holmes tends to “check out” after some of their arguments and that that causes her to “spiral.” “Honestly, I would rather have him yell at me than freeze me out for two days… I spiral,” she said. “I don’t know what to say, what to do, what he thinks.”
- Earlier in the podcast episode, Holmes had admitted to the show’s guest, psychologist Jeffrey Gardere, that he occasionally acts distant for a day or two after an argument with Robach. “I am really, really bad about this,” he said. “I don’t scream, I don’t yell, I don’t name-call, I don’t get aggressive — nothing, but I will check out,” he said, adding, “I have to work through it.” He continued, “I’m trying to get better about doing it quicker.” Robach later explained that the couple will often use the phrase “Dan Steely,” a “safe phrase” they created to say to each other when one of them is about to say something in an argument that will send the other person “off the rails.” The phrase was created after Holmes once accidentally mixed up the name of the rock band Steely Dan, they both explained. Holmes said that he doesn’t completely “go away” during the times he checks out after an argument with Robach but that he’s not his usual “warm” and “loving” self. Robach then chimed in that it’s “so awful” when Holmes is checked out.
- Also, former “GMA3” co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are opening up about how they handle conflict in their relationship. In Tuesday’s episode of their iHeartMedia podcast, “Amy and T.J.,” Robach said that Holmes tends to “check out” after some of their arguments and that that causes her to “spiral.” “Honestly, I would rather have him yell at me than freeze me out for two days… I spiral,” she said. “I don’t know what to say, what to do, what he thinks.”
- We hope you tune in for these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on a Wednesday edition of GTU.
Deena shares details on the MACS lift and why she just had it done
by: Nicea DeGering
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now