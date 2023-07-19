- On Good Things Utah this morning – If you follow Deena on social media you know that her family is grieving the loss of the matriarch of her family, her sweet grandma Angela. She lived to the age of 96. Angela watched Good Things Utah every morning and loved to tell Deena her favorite parts of the show each day. She was with family when she passed away peacefully, and Deena shared with us her special memories of her grandma and how important it was to her that her sons both spent time with her before she passed.
- Deena also shared some special moments with Angela’s hospice nurses that told her the special experiences they have had watching patients transition from one world into the next. Deena says it has given her comfort to know that her grandma was at peace and although she is gone her legacy will live on. From all of us on Good Things Utah, we love you Deena and send best wishes to your family.
Deena mourns the loss of her sweet grandmother Angela
by: Nicea DeGering
