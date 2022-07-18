- On GTU this morning – The team got together to cheer on our very own Deena Manzanares in her production of Sleeping Beauty’s Dream on Friday night! We have pictures from opening night in Salt Lake City and Deena was absolutely amazing on stage.
- Plus, whether it’s a fierce family board game or cheering from the soccer sidelines, it’s fun to watch your kids learn to compete. Games and competitive sports are fun, and they can help foster self-esteem and feelings of accomplishment for children. But what happens when your child responds to a victory by bragging—or a loss with a tantrum? As parents, it can be hard to see your child act like a so-called “sore loser,” but the truth is that teaching children to lose graciously is an essential part of growing up. It’s a developmental milestone that can take some time and practice for children to master (and let’s face it, some adults could use a little refresher). Thanks to Leesha M. Ellis-Cox, MD, MPH, affectionately known as Dr. Leesha, a double board-certified child, adolescent and adult psychiatrist, and Happy Family Organics’ Happy Baby Expert, we have some tips to help your child handle defeat or victory with dignity. Tune in for tips from Surae.
- At the end of the show – Would you go au-naturale for your wedding. One bride did and she’s now gone viral with her grey hair on TikTok. Kadeja Jackson Baker was the star of a behind-the-scenes bridal glam TikTok videos by Miami-based destination makeup artist Tia Codrington. In the video, Baker is seen getting makeup applied to her face while she has her gray strands pin-curled up and away from her face. “I loved my bride’s natural gray hair. She’s had it since she was 16,” Codrington captioned the clip. Immediately after posting, Codrington’s post took off and has received over 1 million views with hundreds of people chiming in not only on how beautiful Jackson looked for her wedding, but also on how amazing her gray hair is. Tune in for these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on Good Things Utah.