We have all the pictures from the huge turnout at FanX in Salt Lake City over the weekend – including Deena dressed as her Miss Frizzle best!
- Plus, a Utah grandmother is making national headlines for offering to carry her daughter-in-law’s baby. When Cambria Hauck of southern Utah had to undergo an emergency hysterectomy for placenta increta after the birth of her second set of twins, she knew she would not be able to walk the traditional path to motherhood ever again. She never imagined that her mother-in-law would be the person to step in and make her parenting dreams a reality. Hauck told TODAY Parents that shortly after giving birth the second time, she began to hemorrhage and doctors struggled to find the source of the bleeding. “We ended up not wanting to play with my life,” Hauck, 30, told TODAY of opting for a hysterectomy. “Because they didn’t know (where the blood was coming from) and they couldn’t stop the bleed.” Hauck said it was a decision she and her husband, Jeff, struggled with, because they had undergone fertility treatments and still had unused embryos. “We were really sad, but we just trusted in the Lord’s plan for us and so we went forward with it,” the mom of four explained. Jeff’s mom, Nancy Hauck, was concerned for her daughter-in-law’s health as she recovered, yet could not shake the feeling that another baby girl was meant for their family. “I could just feel this calling to offer to carry for them,” Nancy Hauck, 56, told TODAY Parents, adding that she is a science educator and does not normally make decisions in this way. “I knew I was too old. I knew it wasn’t going to be possible, even though that’s exactly what’s happened. I just felt I needed to tell them I would be willing to do it.” In October 2021, Nancy approached her son and daughter-in-law and offered to be their gestational carrier.
- And Jupiter is reaching opposition, and it’s a great time to look for the massive planet. The stargazing highlight of September will arrive late in the month when Jupiter is putting on a show. The solar system’s largest planet will reach opposition on September 26. That makes it a perfect night to get out and see bright Jupiter hanging in the skies overhead. At opposition this year, the planet will be larger and brighter than usual. Opposition with Jupiter occurs when the Earth, Jupiter, and the sun (or any three celestial objects) are aligned, leaving Earth sitting right between them. Opposition doesn’t necessarily mean that it is the moment when Jupiter is at its closest approach to Earth for the year, but in 2022, that is the case, according to EarthSky. Though, close is quite relative. Jupiter is 367 million miles from a bag of Doritos at opposition. Not only is the planet brighter and larger than usual, but it is also visible throughout the night, rising right around sunset. You’ll be able to see the gas giant close to the eastern horizon just after sunset, and it heads westward as the night progresses. EarthSky notes that because of how close the opposition lands to Jupiter’s perihelion, it will be closer to Earth than it has been in 70 years.
Look at this delicious and savory board! That's not cheese on the bottom – it's butter. In theory, slathering butter all over a cutting board and serving it with some bread is more sloppy than gourmet. But scroll through the #butterboard hashtag on TikTok, and you'll quickly understand the hype. Butter boards are assembled by first spreading pats of softened butter onto a platter, then sprinkling on a variety of toppings. The way the ingredients and flavors are carefully curated and arranged into a visually pleasing display gives off a similar vibe to charcuterie boards, and people seem to be loving them just as much.