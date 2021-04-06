Deena gives us an update on her pregnancy

Stylist Preston Tait says it's all about getting a few, transitional items now during that in-between as the seasons go from cool to warm. There's no need to do a complete wardrobe overhaul as we ease into the sunshine.

Preston talks us through denim trends, oversized wear, how to do floral print correctly, accessories, and more. We love when he's here, and we also love following his social media since he's always up for a giveaway. In fact, he has one going on now, so head over! @preston_tait