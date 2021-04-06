Deena gives us an update on her pregnancy

- On GTU this morning we talked about a new law in Utah making it to be the first state to mandate prenatal child support. Biological fathers in Utah will be legally required to pay half of a woman’s out-of-pocket pregnancy costs under a new law unique to the state that critics say doesn’t do enough to adequately address maternal healthcare needs.
- And actor Channing Tatum wants dads everywhere to know they can connect with their young daughters. The actor even wrote a children’s book, “The One and Only Sparkella,” available May 4. The 40-year-old actor told Parents magazine he was initially afraid to be a single dad to his daughter, Everly, 7, after splitting with ex-wife Jenna Dewan. But now daughter and father have a special bond and Tatum believes other dads can do the same with their daughters.
- Deena gave us an update on her pregnancy. She has scheduled a date for her C-section next month and baby is measuring and weighing two weeks ahead of schedule.
- On GTU hour 2, we shared the line up for the Academy of Country Music Awards. The ACM awards airing April 18th in Nashville.
ACM Awards lineup:
Kelsea Ballerini
Dierks Bentley
Lee Brice
Brothers Osborne
Kane Brown
Luke Bryan
Kenny Chesney
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Dan + Shay
Mickey Guyton
Ryan Hurd
Jack Ingram
Alan Jackson
Elle King
Miranda Lambert
Little Big Town
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Carly Pearce
Jon Randall
Thomas Rhett
Blake Shelton
Chris Stapleton
The War and Treaty
Keith Urban
Carrie Underwood
CeCe Winans
Chris Young
- Then we talked about 7 Friendship Red Flags — And What To Do About Them 1. If your friend’s face is constantly buried in their phone when you’re together, they don’t want a friend, they want company. 2. If you feel you cannot be vulnerable and/or honest with your friend, you should be concerned, as friendships, like all relationships, are built on conversations, candor, and trust. 3. If your friend is only there for you during “good times” they may not be a true friend. 4. If your friend never “checks in” with you, you could be in trouble. Friendship is a two-way street, and silence may be a sign something is wrong. 5. If your friend showers you with trips and gifts but fails to show up when you need an ear or support, they don’t want friendship. They want a project. 6. If you find yourself avoiding situations with your friend, you may be in trouble: i.e., lying to get out of get-togethers is a huge red flag. 7. If you dread their texts or calls, and you find yourself saying things like “what do they want now” when your phone dings or rings, you should reevaluate your relationship.
- Finally, ‘Zoom doulas’ are a pandemic trend for pregnant women. With visitors limited in hospital delivery rooms, doulas are relying on videoconferencing apps and stretchy tripods to support moms remotely. Who would’ve thought. #2021