- On Good Things Utah this morning – Deena went to Houston over the weekend to see Unspeakable. The fast moving show with famous YouTubers Nathan, James and Gabe. Along with thousands of other fans Deena and her 6 year old son Charlie yelled, screamed and had the best time with the popular pranksters. And while Deena was in Texas, Nicea was in Park City interviewing all the stars at Sundance. She tells us who showed up and showed off their latest films on the snowy streets of Utah.
- Plus, our producer Savvy did a home improvement project with her husband over the weekend and she says it went well! Surprising enough because you know that saying: “If you ever want to test your relationship, try hanging wallpaper together”? That is no exaggeration. At all. But sometimes, that wallpaper has to be hung. Sometimes those cabinets need to be painted. And sometimes in the excitement of making a home together, an argument can ensue with one little DIY gone wrong. So often, when I post one of my and Robert’s big home improvement projects, I get the comment, “You two are such a great team together!” Lemme tell ya. It doesn’t always come easily. (Plus, the internet makes everything look easy, so there’s that.) We’ve had our moments when projects didn’t go according to plan. When we had to grit our teeth and bite our tongues. When we just had to walk away from the home improvement scene for the sake of maintaining our sanity. It’s normal.
- So here are tips for surviving DIY projects as a couple:
- Discuss a plan.
- If one of us gets an idea for a project, we show each other photos we find for inspiration so that we have the same vision. It’s all about the communication. I usually figure out the cost with a materials list, and Robert often handles the technical end of things with measurements. I try to draw up a diagram to help visualize our project too. Our DIY wood beam doorway took weeks of discussing beforehand to make sure we both understood what our steps of the project would be.
- Set aside the time.
- A lot of times, if we get aggitated during a home improvement project, it’s because we’re feeling rushed. Go into it knowing a DIY will probably take longer than you plan. Don’t try to squeeze in a big project on a Sunday after church and before an evening outing. Be ready for that time commitment.
- Go into it knowing there will be mistakes.
- Do all things with grace. Including DIYs. If a piece of wood ends up cut too short, a piece of wallpaper rips mid-hang, or paint is splattered on the carpet, shrug it off and persevere. I remember the morning of our wedding day, I woke up and said to myself, “Something will go wrong today, but that’s okay. In the end, as long as I get to marry my best friend, that’s all that matters.” And you know what? Some things went wrong, as they often do at weddings. But I had peace in keeping what’s most important in perspective.
- Discuss a plan.
- We hope you join us for these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on Good Things Utah on a Monday.
Deena flies to Houston to see world famous YouTubers
by: Nicea DeGering
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now