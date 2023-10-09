- On Good Things Utah this morning – The ladies are rocking the latest in fall fashion on the show this morning. Lime Lush Boutique in Utah County dressed our hosts in fall must-haves and they also have a fashion show coming up a little bit later during the show.
- It was a busy weekend for our hosts! Nicea emceed the Fight Against Domestic Violence first ever gala in Deer Valley on Friday night. The evening raised almost 450 thousand dollars to help women and children fleeing violence in our state get the help and resources that they need. Surae spent the weekend having one on one time with her son Graham. Her daughter was out of town with a friend’s family. She says it was a much-needed relaxing few days. And Deena shared that she started dating again for the first time in over a year. She asked the other ladies’ advice about jumping back into the dating pool and wondering if she is feeling ready to let someone back into her life or how she knows if it’s too soon. We hope you tune in as we dive right into these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on Good Things Utah!
Deena debates if she’s ready to jump back in the dating pool
by: Nicea DeGering
