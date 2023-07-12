- On Good Things Utah this morning – Now to the murder case that has us all riveted. Court documents have revealed secret life insurance policies, stolen money, and the hiring of a private investigator to dig into the death of a Utah man whose wife allegedly poisoned him with a spiked drink.
- That wife, Kouri Richins was arrested and charged with killing Eric Richins last year during a quiet celebration at their home in Kamas. A medical examiner said he had five times the lethal dosage of fentanyl in his system at his time of death. Just weeks before that arrest she sat down on our Good Things Utah set for an interview with Surae and Deena. They’ve briefly talked about that interview since, but we feel like it is important now to share what has taken place since that sit down interview.
- Deena says she’s glad we are talking about this again because she’s had so many questions about that fateful chat. Kouri Richins was invited on the show after emailing our producers and requesting to come on Good Things Utah and talk about a children’s book she’d written about grief after losing her husband Eric the year before. Surae says “she came on with her book wanting to help other kids and other families talk about his really hard subject.” She describes Kouri as someone who left on her jacket in the interview and seemed to be emotionless. Deena chatted with her after the on-air interview and says that Richins told her then she thought her husband’s death was “because of COVID and that he had a lung issue.”
- Over the last several weeks Surae and Deena have been interviewed by NewsNation anchors including Dan Abrams, Inside Edition and People Magazine. Our hosts say the number one question they continue to get asked is, did they have any sort of spidey sense during that interview that something was wrong? And they say although hindsight is 20/20, they did not think anything was out of the ordinary with Richins’ interview. Please tune in to GTU this morning to hear more from Deena and Surae.
