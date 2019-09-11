Decorating with cozy, fall succulents

Spruce up your succulents this fall! Bonnie Clayton with The Succulent Life joined us to share how to incorporate them into our home for fall.

Whether you’re displaying your succulents in a container, or hanging from a creative macrame craft be sure to watch the video to learn about indoor succulents. She also shared the proper care methods to keep them happy and healthy (and alive)! Here’s a hint, you can ease up on watering your succulents!

Bonnie says you only need to water your succulent ONCE a month! Just add one cup of water to the soil (try to avoid the leaves).

To follow Bonnie online, follow her on Instagram @this_succulent_life or email her at thissucculentlife@gmail.com