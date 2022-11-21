- On Good Things Utah this morning – We start with the sweetest story this morning – When biology professor Dr. Austin Shull received an important email from one of his students, he likely expected it to be about a homework assignment. Instead, the assignment was for him. If he was up to the task, that is. With her subject line reading “REALLY IMPORTANT,” the student explained how she was currently in the online queue to purchase highly coveted Taylor Swift tickets, but her anatomy practicum class was fast approaching. You can see the conundrum. The proposal was simple—if Dr. Shull agreed to watch her spot in line on her laptop while she took the class, it would make her “entire year.” Keeping in theme, her email concluded, “please please please don’t be the anti-hero.” For those that live under a rock, “Anti-Hero” is one of Swift’s latest singles. Where have you been? Anyway, Shull agreed. And not only did he make his student’s entire year, he melted hearts from sharing his story. Shull posted the email to his Twitter, along with the quip, “You have to serve many roles when you’re a professor and advisor…” and it wasn’t long before the tweet went viral. The professor then clarified with another tweet saying “for those asking did I oblige the student’s request…” along with a picture of the student’s laptop showing the Ticketmaster screen. More than 2,000 were ahead in line. Such is the power of T Swift, people.
- Plus, Michael J. Fox was presented an honorary Oscar on Saturday, Nov. 19, for his decades of advocacy work with Parkinson’s disease. Fox was honored with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the 13th Governors Awards in Los Angeles. On the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ website, the award is awarded to an “individual in the motion picture industry whose humanitarian efforts have brought credit to the industry.” Fox, who founded the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research in 2000, received a standing ovation while being awarded the honor. He was introduced by fellow actor Woody Harrelson. The “Back to the Future” star opened up during his speech about being diagnosed with Parkinson’s when he was 29, telling the audience, “The hardest part was grappling with the certainty of the diagnosis and the uncertainty of the situation,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.
- And have you ever found yourself staring at your phone screen in utter puzzlement, wondering, “What does ‘K’ even mean?!” Because I know I have ever since I joined the world of online dating apps. From all of the confusing text messages you get, you’re probably left wondering, “Does he like me?” And as you stare at your phone, you may find it frustrating to know what men want, especially when their texts make no sense. We are decoding men’s text this morning – tune in or click here for more: https://www.yourtango.com/self/texts-men-send-women-what-they-mean
- We hope you tune in for these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on GTU.
