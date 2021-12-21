Deck the halls with DIY home decor

Our favorite DIY crafter, Meg Bentley, is here in the studio sharing darling home decor items that you can make yourself. Watch the video to see how to make these items:
- Tiny Christmas Villiage
- Blue cozy Gnome
- Giant lollipops
- Planter pot Christmas Bells
- Cricut crafts
- Paper towel holder
Meg loves taking something unconventional and making it Christmassy.
On GTU hour 2 Meg showed how you can deck the halls of your home with adorable DIY decor. She shows how you can repurpose everyday items as pieces of your holiday decor craft. She explained the following:
- Giant ornaments
- Bouncy ball with velvet blankets
- BELLS!
- Candy cane wreath
Follow Meg on Instagram for more DIY inspiration for more details on these crafts.