Debate recap, a candy bracket, and the nap dress!

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

In GTU hour two, we check in with our Southern Utah travelers Nicea and Regan who are warm and having a blast! Then, Brian has Surae and Deena fill out candy brackets. Which host had never filled out a bracket before, and what did each of them pick as their number one sweet treat?

Plus, what does it mean to be a “covidiot”? And, we take a look at the nap dress. Yes, you heard right. Take a look at these dresses and tell us if you’d nap in them, wear them out, or if it would be a hard pass! Happy Friday, all!