Debate recap, a candy bracket, and the nap dress!

In GTU hour two, we check in with our Southern Utah travelers Nicea and Regan who are warm and having a blast! Then, Brian has Surae and Deena fill out candy brackets. Which host had never filled out a bracket before, and what did each of them pick as their number one sweet treat?
Plus, what does it mean to be a “covidiot”? And, we take a look at the nap dress. Yes, you heard right. Take a look at these dresses and tell us if you’d nap in them, wear them out, or if it would be a hard pass! Happy Friday, all!