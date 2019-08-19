‘Dear parents…’ a message from teachers for back to school

We're sending you back to school with the best of the best! Dr. Trevor Cates stopped by to show the Durkin Entertainment, EcoLuxe "back to school must-haves." Be sure to check each product for the discount promo code!

Barefoot Eco Outfitters is authentic apparel with a heart for change who celebrates the great outdoors to inspire a sense of stewardship through eco-friendly products and practices. They work toward the preservation of our wild places and wildlife through donations, volunteering, partnerships, education and advocacy. For $ 5.00 off head to barefooteco.com and enter the promo code: BACKTOSCHOOL from now until September 30th.