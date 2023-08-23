- It’s not a topic that women typically like to talk about, but it’s likely affecting you or somebody you know, urinary incontinence. But there is hope if you are struggling. There are non-surgical options now available and Nurse Practitioner Angela Petersen from Amplified Health Aesthetics in Sandy joined us this morning to give us her advice.
- She says, unfortunately incontinence is common for women after childbirth and as they age. The tone and function of the muscles that control the flow of urine loose muscle tone which leads to incontinence. As women age the production of estrogen is decreased with can cause several problems for women; which can be vaginal dryness which can lead to painful intercourse as well as increased laxity of vaginal canal, the loss of tone.
- The procedure at Amplified Health Aesthetics uses an internal CO2 laser that helps to tighten and tone the vaginal canal as well as the pelvic floor to better support the uterus and bladder. They also perform an O shot which is an injection into the vaginal area that uses your own PRP as well as a biologic booster that contains a concentrated amount of growth factors and cytokines to increase blood flow to that area which helps to improve the function of the muscles that are needed to control the flow of urine.
- It is typically a series of 3 treatments spaced 6 weeks apart, improvement is noticed after the first treatment.
