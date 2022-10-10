Everyone wants to go to Heaven but nobody wants to die.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Utah’s Grand Theatre is home to the world premiere of an original musical with a haunting tale – perfect for the Halloween season. Oh, and the music and lyrics for “Dead Certain: A Killer Musical” is by none other than Sir Graham Russell of the beloved Australian duo Air Supply.

Russell took time off from his busy touring schedule to dish with GTU host Nicea DeGering via Zoom about his newest project, “Dead Certain: A Killer Musical”. Over the span of his nearly five decade career, the score written for this musical is his sixth time creating original music and lyrics for a musical. The original story and book are written by Sam Goldstein and Craig Clyde. This is Russell’s third collaboration with Goldstein and Clyde.

While still performing in over 130 live shows each year on five continents with Air Supply,

Graham Russell is also dedicated to composing for the theatre, where he began his career

starring in Jesus Christ Superstar in 1975.

The play is about an unemployed mortician who is hired to drive a hearse for a mortuary in the big city. Soon after, he gets a second job from someone he meets a man on a bus and meets his dream woman. The story takes place in Denver, Colo. The show premiered Oct. 6th and runs through Oct 29 at The Grand Theatre at Salt Lake Community College, South Campus.

Russell has made his home in Utah for the last 32 years and admires the state’s natural beauty. The Beehive State holds a special place in his heart. “I’m considered a local. I love Utah, I always have,” said Russell. “When I first saw it, I just loved the mountains.” After coming to Utah, he new he aspired to become a full time Utahn.

For tickets and more show information, visit DeadCertainMusical.com