If you’ve never been to the Bonneville Salt Flats, now is the time! With spring break travel plans cancelled, why not venture out where we can, right here at home? Deena made a day trip to the Salt Flats and tells us that while plenty of people had the same idea, you’re not at risk of coming into close contact in a space so expansive!

New scenery while safely social distancing is good for the soul. People were getting creative out there. Bikes, hoverboards, scooters, drones, picnics, you name it! Deena tells us she used her time there to jog, and to play monster trucks on the salt with her son, which he loved!

About an hour and a half outside of salt lake, make a fun day of it with your family! Don’t forget your sun screen! More info at utah.com/bonneville-salt-flats