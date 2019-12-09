Dawn’s gift guide

Dawn McCarthy is back and giving us her favorite gifts for the holidays this year.

Purple + Gravity Weighted Blanket

Gift the gift of a good nights sleep. This weighed blanket weighs 35 pounds and can cover up to a queen sized bed. Weighted blankets are proven to help you get better sleep.

Purple.com

Swabbies Supreme Diaper Cream

For all the parents out there with a new member in the family, this Swabbies Cream is a perfect stocking stuffer. This cream is an organic zinc cream that provides instant relief for your baby.

swabbiescream.com

STUNN Collective

STUNN Collective is a health vitamin that contains gotukola. Gotukola helps with anxiety, aging, and helps you relax and sleep better. This kit includes an a.m. and a p.m. vitamin so your reaping the benefits of it at all times of your day.

stunnco.com

Trollbeads

Trollbeads is a jewelry line that is a bead on bracelet. You can fully customize your own pieces and come in braclets, necklaces, rings, and more. You can celebrate any occasion with a piece from Trollbeads.

trollbeads.com

Semper Smart games

Semper Smart Games’ Election Night! is an award winning game that is all about strategy, while simultaneously teaching kids addition, multiplication, U.S. geography, and even about the electoral college. It’s perfect for kids to have fun and get them away from the technology.

sempersmartgames.com

Simplay3.com

For the younger kids, simplay has plenty of fun toys for the youngins and for a great price. Some of the favorites have been carry and go farm, race track, and the sharing library.

simplay3.com

We always love having Dawn in to help make our shopping easier. If you want more gift ideas from dawn you can find her at @shopdawnscorner on Instagram and Facebook or on her website at dawnscorner.com.