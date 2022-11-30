FARMINGTON, UTAH- (Good Things Utah) The most delectable treats and hot drinks localized entirely in an adorable and cozy historical home on Main Street. In this cafe, named Caffe Torino, you can enjoy an espresso from almost anywhere in the world. Many patrons say the atmosphere is reminiscent to that of a little cafe or patisserie in Europe with all of the Utah hopsitality. Owners Aaron and Jennifer Abendroth share the must haves of the cafe.

Founded in 2019 originally at Farmington’s Station Park, Caffe Torino serves up charming and delicious treats including cronuts, paninis, coffee, and smoothies. Their specialty items are crepes with over a variety of 25 different kinds of both savory and sweet crepes. The fan favorites include the French toast crepe and the Monte Cristo crepe.

On Sat. Dec. 3 and Sun. Dec. 4, Santa Claus will be visiting Caffe Torino. You can enjoy a visit with St. Nick with a cronut and hot chocolate for just $5.50. The cost of a cronut is usually $6 so you can add a visit with Kris Kringle and some hot chocolate and save two quarters.

For more information, follow Caffe Torrino on Instagram and Facebook.

www.caffetorinoutah.com