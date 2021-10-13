David Archuleta’s new children’s book

Singer, songwriter and now author, David Archuleta, stopped by the set to share details about his new children’s book, My Little Prayer.

Archuleta’s song My Little Prayer, was inspired by a dream he had and is the inspiration for his book. He hopes his book will inspire children to build a relationship with God and hand over their struggles to him. “Talk to him about what you don’t know or don’t understand that you’re still trying to figure out.” David also adds that sometimes things do not work out the way you hope, but you can find solace in knowing that God always has a plan.

My Little Prayer is available now! David will be doing a book signing today, October 13, at The King’s English at 4 p.m! Stop by to get your copy of his book signed.

On top of his new authorship, David is also on track to start his six-week North American tour in February 2022 and says to be on the lookout for holiday performances around Utah as well as new music.

To see more of David Archuleta check out his website, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and YouTube.