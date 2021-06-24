David Archuleta says he “feels so much relief” after opening up about his sexuality

- On the second hour of GTU this morning – Oh you have to see this video – One of our kitchen favorites shared what her three year old son did to her couch while she was upstairs for a few minutes. He found a pair of scissors… Lindy! We feel for you!
- Plus, Jimmy Fallon teams up with actress Kristen Bell to sing a song that we thought was definitely worth sharing this morning. Bell doesn’t want to get out of bed until she remembers that, “she might meet a dog today!” We have a clip of the hilariously cute tune.
- And American Idol alum David Archuleta is opening up after telling fans on social media that he’s part of the LGBTQ+ community. In an exclusive interview that aired Wednesday on “Good Morning America,” Archuleta, 30, reflected on what it’s been like for him since sharing his news with the world and how it feels like a weight has been lifted off his shoulders. “I think I was a lot more scared before,” Archuleta told ABC News’ Steve Osunsami. “Because I always felt there was something that I had to keep to myself. There’s so much relief to not feel like you have to hide a part of yourself, like a secret.”
- “Sesame Street” is marking Pride Month by showing a type of family that has never been seen in the 51-year history of the iconic children’s television show. The show shared an episode last week called “Family Day” that features a married gay couple of two dads with their daughter. A dad named Frank, played by Alex Weisman, and a dad named Dave, played by Chris Costa, along with their daughter Mia, played by Olivia Perez, join the neighborhood family that surprises Big Bird at a party. A character in the episode observes that “all of our families are so different.”
- Finally, Christian singer Matthew West’s latest song is growing and it’s not just from fans — it’s from angry parents, too. The song, titled “Modest Is Hottest,” released June 18, begins with West telling his two daughters, featured in the music video, “it’s time to have a talk.” “The boys are coming round ’cause you’re beautiful. And it’s all your mother’s fault,” he sings while the camera pans to wife, Emily, standing in the kitchen. So why is it causing so much controversy? Nicea explains.
- At the end of the show, is self-care just pedicures and bubble baths? One blogger says no – it should be much more intensive. Reagan tells us what she means. To read the entire article click here: https://www.scarymommy.com/real-self-care/ Hope you join us this morning for a fun Thursday edition of GTU Hour 2.