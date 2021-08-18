Dark cherry grilled cheese? Try the sweet and the savory

We’ve heard of grilled cheese, but have you ever heard of dark cherry grilled cheese? Marc Singleton, owner of Happy Camper Deli, visited us on the set to introduce this delicious sandwich.

Their retrofitted 1962 camper adds intrigue and amusement for the company. They have a deli in Brickyard Tower in Sugar House, and will be opening a deli in Research Park and Gardner Village by the end of the month.

To stay up to date on the latest with Happy Camper Deli, follow them in IG and FB or order online.