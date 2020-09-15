Dancing With the Stars week one recap

Our friend and Center Stage Performing Arts Studio dance instructor Kim Delgrosso joined us today to talk all things Dancing With the Stars! The season kicked off last night with new host Tyra Banks, new judge Derek Hough, and an audience-free studio. So, what did the night entail, and who are the stars to keep an eye on? Kim has the scoop.

Anne Heche and Nev Schulman wowed, but competition this year is stiff! Kim also tells us which DWTS show pros came from her studio, and what they text her after the show is wrapped. Take a look, and let us know who you’re rooting for!