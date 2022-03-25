You may recognize them from ABC’s Dancing With The Stars, but they are some of our very own raised in Utah! Brandon Armstrong and Alexis Warr, professional dancers on the show, joined us live in the GTU studio to share some exciting news!

The reality show you know and love will come to life on the stage tonight, right here in Utah! Dancing with the Stars: Live! will be showing at the Eccles Theatre tonight, March 25. Witness a high-energy, nonstop dance show featuring the professional dancers of Dancing with the Stars. The dancers will perform all-new choreography and recreate some memorable moments from the TV show.

Tickets are still available at dwtstour.com!

Instagram: @dwtstourofficial @brandonarmstrong @alexis_warr

Photo Credit: David Polston