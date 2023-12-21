- On Good Things Utah this morning – Our guest host is Dancing With The Stars pro Lindsay Arnold! The Utah native who grew up dancing at Center Stage in Orem, Utah is now a mom of two girls and took time off last season to be home with her family.
- Arnold says she started dancing because it was “just so fun and now it’s become my whole career!” She’s been on DWTS for nine years, fourteen seasons, and now she’s in full mom life. It’s been a total switch, but Arnold says she’s “still connected to the show and has it in her life while she’s now a full time crazy mom of two.” When it comes to watching and cheering on her little sister Rylee on the dance floor last season Arnold says she was more nervous, excited and anxious for her than she ever was for herself.
- She says, “it was the coolest thing ever to have a full circle moment. My baby sister is now doing the exact same thing that I did.” Arnold says her mission was just to give her every bit of knowledge that she had and not let anything go wrong for her on the show. They talked after every show, every single day. Arnold says their family of sisters is always supportive of each other and don’t tend to be competitive. But when it comes to spilling the tea on the relationship between Rylee and her partner Harry Jowsey last season, Arnold says we will just have to ask Rylee herself when she is on Good Things Utah coming up on January 3rd!
- Plus, on Wednesday, ABC revealed the batch of 32 ladies who will be hoping to spend forever with Joey when his season of The Bachelor kicks off Jan. 22. The group includes two Kelseys, three nurses and a pair of sisters!
- “I’m just a normal guy that was looking to find my person,” Joey says in a teaser for his season. Joey previously looked for love on Charity Lawson’s season of The Bachelorette and made it all the way to end before she decided to accept Dotun Olubeko’s proposal. The tennis pro hopes to apply what he learned on 27-year-old Charity’s season to his own journey.
- “You just want to be fully committed to it all and understand that there’s a lot of things that are out of your control,” Joey said on Good Morning America. “But what I’m taking in is just fully leaning into it and taking it for whatever its going to be.”
Dancing With The Stars pro Lindsay Arnold guest hosts
