- On GTU Hour 2 this morning – She sure loves love! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged again. Lopez made the announcement on her fan website, onthejlo.com on Friday night. The video, sent to subscribers, showed Lopez admiring a green diamond on her ring finger and saying, “You’re perfect.” Lopez also shared a public video to Twitter teasing a “major announcement” but didn’t explicitly say she was engaged. Later, she added a diamond ring emoji to her Twitter username.
- Plus, “Dancing With the Stars” has found a new home. After airing on ABC for 30 seasons, the hit reality competition show is moving to Disney+. The show will be the first live series to debut on the streaming service. “‘Dancing with the Stars’ has entertained fans for 16 years on ABC, and we are excited to bring this beloved show exclusively to Disney+ as the platform’s first-ever live series,” Kareem Daniel, the chairman of Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, said in a statement. “The show’s broad appeal, as well as the overwhelming popularity of its Disney-themed competition nights, make Disney+ the perfect home for ‘Dancing with the Stars’ while continuing to expand our demographic reach,” Daniel’s statement continued.
- And Khloé Kardashian is clapping back at criticism over how often she carries her 3-year-old daughter, True Thompson. “For the people who comment that I hold True too much…” the Good American co-founder began a tweet Friday. “Number 1 I’m gonna hold my baby until I can’t hold her anymore,” she continued. “Number 2 when there’s tons of cameras around, flashing lights, peps yelling things…I want my baby to feel safe.” Kardashian, who shares True with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, then encouraged those weighing in on her parenting choices to “worry about your own children,” before assuring them, “We good over here.”
- Finally, it’s our producer McCall’s birthday today and we stocked up on all her favorite goodies! We end with a celebration of one of our favorite producers. Hope you join us for a fun hour of GTU Hour 2.