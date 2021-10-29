Dancing With the Stars duo discusses current season

We have Dancing With The Stars duo, Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and Witney Carson chatting with Nicea today to discuss all things DWTS. Carson is a local pro from Utah who won season 19 of DWTS with Alfonso Ribeiro and this year, she’s dancing with professional wrestler and actor, The Miz.

This is Carson’s first season back after having her son, Leo in January and she said it’s been so fun being back in the ballroom. The two of them have taken advantage of their time dancing together because they’re such good friends behind the scenes as well. They hang out with each other’s families and The Miz said his daughters adore Leo.

Having never danced before, The Miz is putting full force effort into the dances and is believing in himself. He said even if you fail, it’s still a success if you tried your hardest. “I have the best pro out there, not only does she know how to choreograph…but also knows how to teach people who have no idea what they’re doing,” said The Miz.

Be sure to watch The Miz and Carson vie for the Mirror Ball Trophy Monday nights at 6 pm MDT on ABC. Also, cast your vote for them by texting “Miz” to 21523!