Dancing With The Stars announces their new celebrities and a bird that sings just like Beyonce

  • On Good Things Utah today – Tyra Banks is already shaking up the ballroom! The new season of Dancing With The Stars kicks off on September 14th, and already fans are buzzing about the new dancers – including a star from the Netflix hit Tiger King! We’ll tell you who else is going to shake up the dance floor this season.
  • Plus, getting cozy at home is getting fashionable. House dresses are making a huge comeback in the fashion world and some look like they could even make a run to the grocery store! We’ll show you some of our favorites.
  • And at what age can you leave your kids at home alone? Surae has the five things parents can potentially discuss with their children before they leave the house.
  • Finally, Reagan’s fun finds on TikTok – first a bird that sings like Beyonce and second, a mom who literally falls right into her daughter’s singing video! These will make you smile on a Wednesday – hope you join us for today’s GTU Hot Topics.
Nicea DeGering
Nicea loves morning television in Utah! A self-proclaimed “night person,“ she has been getting up and hopping onto the Good Things Utah set for over a decade now.

