Dancing With The Stars announces their new celebrities and a bird that sings just like Beyonce

With the pandemic, you seem to worry about everything because nothing is really the same as before. But you might wonder, is it safe to be pregnant if you get COVID-19? It is as safe as any other time. "Pregnant women usually do very well with illness," says, Dr. Jeffery Brown of Brigham City Community Hospital. However, just like anyone else, you should take all the precautions just like anyone else to avoid contracting COVID-19. What other precautions should you take?

Make sure that your family around you is taking the same precautions. It will be a team effort when you have your child and it should be the same way with avoiding COVID-19. You should always wear a mask, wash your hands, and social distance when you can.