Dancing under the stars sneak peek

The 15th annual Dancing Under the Stars is happening on August 28th and 29th at the beautiful outdoor Scera theatre in Orem.

We got a sneak peek of a pair of talented dancers this morning on our patio! Dancers and married couple Sasha and Cheyenne Altukhov have been incredibly successful, holding the titles of UK open to the world Champions, US open to the world Champions, 2X Black pool finalist, and 3x international finalists!

Directors and owners of Strickly Ballroom and Center Stage Orem, Cheyenne was a dancer one season on troupe of DWTS! The pair coaches for the nations top JR and youth couples.

You’ll be eager to see Dancing Under the Stars at the end of the month after you watch this sneak peek. This show is sure to bring the house down!

For full details and tickets, visit: scera.org