Kim Delgrosso of Center Stage tells us this weekend marks the 19th Dancing Under the Stars at Scera Shell in Orem! Utah’s popular dance spectacular will feature ballroom, jazz, tap and hip hop from award-winning teams at Center Stage Performing Arts Studio,s and special guests including the BYU Cougarettes, and professional dancers Charity Anderson Reid and Ezra Sosa.

Professional tap dancer Ryan Maw gave us a jaw-dropping sneak peek performance at what you can expect this year. Get your tickets now, they’re going fast!

August 25-26th @ 8pm scera.org/events/dancing-under-the-stars