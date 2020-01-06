Dance your way to being fit with Ballet Blast

Get your sweat on with this Ballet Blast workout! Familiar former host, Bree Johnson, stopped by the studio to announce the new locations of Ballet Blast studios and to give our hosts a little workout too.

Instructors will be teaching weekly classes at locations all over Utah. Or workout from home with Bree’s online classes. No previous experience is required, just come and learn!

Use code goodthingsutah to get $10 off your monthly pass or mention the show at one of the locations to get $5 off your punch pass! For more information, visit www.balletblast.com.