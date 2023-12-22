- Why not ring in 2024 at a masquerade ball that’s aimed at spreading hope and awareness for mental health. Alisha Staggs from Dance For Life Suicide Prevention and the Mayor of Riverton, Trent Staggs joined us this morning to talk about why events like this one are so important for our community. We were also treated to a special dance performance from BYU Ballroom dancers Brandon and Serena Keck.
- Suicide is the number one cause of death in teens here in Utah and so all of our guests are working hard to eliminate the stigma of mental health, get more funding for mental health research, and support anti-bullying and self-esteem programs that are vital for youth and teens to reduce suicide statistics.
- Dance For Life is hosting the Hope Gala Masquerade Ball for Mental Health to raise funds for school programs. Staggs says government has a responsibility to raise awareness about mental health in our communities but also he says on a personal level, because of his wife and daughter, he’s been able to see the power of movement and expression when it comes to helping depression and anxiety. Alisha Staggs tells us “whether you are a trained dancer or someone who just dances in your kitchen, you know it creates happiness. So when you are feeling down, get up and move.”
- If you are looking for a fun and meaningful event for the New Year weekend, our own GTU creator George Severson is the Master of Ceremonies for the event, and the key-note speaker will be Nigel Lythgoe, producer of So You Think You Can Dance. Broadway star Thayne Jasperson from Hamilton will also be there along with so many others celebrities.
- For ticket information please visit: www.danceforlifenation.org
Dance the night away and support mental health programs in Utah
by: Nicea DeGering
