Salt Lake City, UT – (Good Things Utah) – Dance can save a life through expression and the physical benefits it poses. Robin Towle, Mrs. International 2018, and Kristin Barlow, Executive Director from Dance for Life Suicide Prevention and Mental Health nonprofit joined us in the studio today.

Barlow and Towle announced the annual Suicide Awareness Gala event from Dance for Life Suicide Prevention and Mental Health. The event will feature dance stars from So You Think You Can Dance, Katherine Barkman from the San Francisco Ballet and special guest speakers.

The Suicide Awareness Gala with take place Saturday, September 16th, 2023 at the Capitol Theatre in Salt Lake City during National Suicide Prevention Month.

Celebrate Life, say “NO” to bullying and stomp out the stigma of mental health!

For more information, visit DanceForLifeNation.org.