Dance company is bringing joy to audiences all over the world

Parsons Dance is internationally renowned, and they are performing in Park City tonight. Zoey Anderson and Croix Dilenno are some of their dancers and came from New York City to share a little about the show and performance at the Eccles Center Theater in Park City .

Parsons Dance’s goal is to bring life-affirming performances and joy to audiences all over the world. They are sustaining an appreciation for dance through education and outreach programs.

To learn more about Parsons Dance, visit their website.

Parsons Dance Performance

July 3rd @7:30 PM

Eccles Center Theater

1750 Kearns Blvd

Park City UT 84060

For tickets visit Park City Institute’s website.