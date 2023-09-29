Utah Film Center is so excited to be part of GTU on Friday, September 29th. The following is the information you have requested for the segment promoting our festival, Damn These Heels Queer Film Festival
PR Representative for Utah Film Center: Alicia Kim Cell #801-842-3526
Director of Film Exhibition: Russell Roots Cell #512-731-8702
On-air spokesperson: Russell Roots/ Director of Film Exhibition
Talking Points (detailed talking points attached):
Celebrating 20 years!
Damn These Heels Queer Film Festival continues to thrive in Utah
Representation Matters! Local programming team chooses films
Pay What You Can Afford model
Photos and graphics are being transferred via wetansfer — please let me know if you did not receive them and I can email them again
Damn These Heels Queer Film Festival is a program of the nonprofit Utah Film Center.
Festival tickets and passes are on sale now at www.damntheseheels.org and you can stay up to date with all festivities on social media at @damntheseheels.