Utah Film Center is so excited to be part of GTU on Friday, September 29th. The following is the information you have requested for the segment promoting our festival, Damn These Heels Queer Film Festival

Talking Points (detailed talking points attached):

Celebrating 20 years!

Damn These Heels Queer Film Festival continues to thrive in Utah

Representation Matters! Local programming team chooses films

Pay What You Can Afford model

Damn These Heels Queer Film Festival is a program of the nonprofit Utah Film Center.

Festival tickets and passes are on sale now at www.damntheseheels.org and you can stay up to date with all festivities on social media at @damntheseheels.