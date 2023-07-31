Mariah Fralick is the Chief Visionary and Owner of Bell, Book, and Candle, located inside Church & State. She shared a beautiful message of the importance of daily rituals of self-care, remembrance, and celebration.

The shop name comes from an old ritual that was created for the purpose of removing a person from a spiritual community, “If a church wanted you out, they would silence the bell, close the book, and sniff the candle to remove you from their records. We put a spin on that and say you posses your own spiritual path. We encourage everyone to ring the bell, open the book, and light the candle in behalf of their own enlightenment”, says Mariah.

A daily ritual can be as simple as a mindfulness practice with your morning tea or coffee, which we see a demonstration of, and learn why it matters to stir clockwise or counter clockwise!

There are also specialty markets hosted by Bell Book and Candle and Psychedelic Rocks for local makers, curators, and creators to grow their craft and build community. Markets include the monthly Moonlight Market, the quarterly Rocky Mountain Gem Show., and the Odd Lake City Curiosities Flea Market held three times a year.