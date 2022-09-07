Jamie Dailey and Darrin Vincent of Dailey and Vincent came to GTU to share their song “Those Memories of You” as well as share more information about their upcoming show at the Maverik Center where they will be opening for Alabama. Hailing from the country music capital of Nashville, Dailey and Vincent are excited to return to The Beehive State. They will also return to Park City in February at the Egyptian Theatre. The duo also has an upcoming album that will be released later this month. The met at an award show and became inseparable. Dailey and Vincent are beloved in the Bluegrass community and members of The Grand Ole Opry as well as have five Grammy awards each individually. The duo has also been nominated for Emmy awards.

Tickets are available for purchase at: BandsInTown.com