Dad sends child to school in underwear

On today’s Good Things Utah – A father sends his daughter to school in her underwear! Hear how he confused them with her shorts. Plus, Tom Brady is getting backlash for cliff jumping with his daughter. Some are saying the video looks as if he pulls her in. And there is a new trend roaming the internet. Watch how one influencer gargles and spits in the mouthwash aisle. Then, would you sign a contract promising to avoid pregnancy? In China, working mom’s sign a contract that they won’t get pregnant for at least two years. Finally, The Bachelor Live on Stage is coming to Utah! Find out who will be the host.

Then, Surae shares her new outfit from Bohme! Her beautiful green floral dress hits the shelves today. Run, don’t walk to Bohme’s new City Creek store.

Plus, at the end of the show – Curb your mom guilt. Find out how making a summer bucket list can help you enjoy summer a little more. According to this mom, it doesn’t even have to be extravagant. We hope you sit back, relax, and enjoy your Tuesday.