D.I.V.A. creates a safe space for diversity to thrive

Jenessa Jimoh of D.I.V.A.joined us today to tell us all about what her incredible business has to offer. The mission of D.I.V.A is to educate, bring awareness, and create a safe space where people of diverse backgrounds can share their stories and broaden their life perspectives It is a multicultural womxn-led organization. That being said, all are welcome! The audience is for everyone, not just women. They even have events run by men that are just for men! It was important to Jenessa to encourage discussions about topics not commonly covered in a standard K-12 education, or that are not covered in depth, such as gerrymandering, voter registration laws, mental health and mindfulness, how to prepare for college, how to prepare for life after college, allyship & standing in solidarity with the black community, climate change and environmental racism. D.I.V.A. is an organization to learn more about people who are different than us, and to have a safe space where people can be vulnerable and ask questions that they may not feel comfortable asking in standard social settings, such as conversations on sex education and healthy relationships as well. A community of people to do fun activities and network with, those involved participate in volunteer activities with the YWCA, Fill the Pot Organization among others. They also do basic cooking essentials, and jewelry making. Jenessa currently works with Westminster's marketing team to create more content for D.I.V.A. such as brochures, posters with a QR code that will directly send you to webinar RSVP's, business cards and beyond. Follow D.I.V.A. on instagram @​diva_slc and shoot Jenessa an email at divaslc123@gmail.com

Deena Manzanares Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.