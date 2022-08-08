GTU Host Deena Manzares went up to The National Ability Center to speak with Senior Development & Events Manager, Caitlin Bognaski to talk about the organization as well as upcoming event, The Summit Challenge. The organization was founded in 1985 and was started to help adaptive ski lessons for veterans of the Vietnam war. The NAC serves people of all abilities and offers 20 different programs as well as serving 3,200 people within the last year. Programs include archery, indoor climbing, mountain biking, and cycling.

The NAC will host its 14th annual cycling challenge. There are approximately 800 riders that attend, with 100 being adaptive riders. Most attendees are local from Summit County or neighboring Wasatch County. Anyone can participate in rides between 16 to 100 miles. There are rest stops every 10 miles. The end of the 100 mile ride is at Wolf Creek Ranch. There are a few scholarship opportunities. All the proceeds go back to the program.

The Summit Challenge will take place on Saturday, Aug. 27 in Park City. For more information, you can go to summitchallenge100.org