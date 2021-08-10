Cutting down on screen time for your kids

Screen time on electronics may be higher in the summer, but we are learning how to cut the time once school starts.

Every summer, Cat and her kids create a list of things they can do before they get on their electronics. Cat is using their list as a guide other parents can adopt to prepare their kids to go back to school.

Since Cat’s kids help make the list every year, there are less complaints leading up to screen time. Their lists consist of chores, reading, playing instruments which will help create healthy structured routines.

Cat says her “mom hack” is to make breakfast muffins at the beginning of the week. She adds fruits during summer breakfasts, but the muffins can also make school breakfast easier. She is always looking for quick and easy things to do and a streamlined schedule helps.

