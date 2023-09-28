SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Make a cute craft this fall season with the socks you already have in your dresser drawer. You can customize your pumpkin to match your style and add some ribbon to the top to make the stem. All you need is a sock or some fabric, scissors, ribbon, a hot glue gun, and either stuffing, rice, or paper. Stuff your sock with your stuffing of choice or combine a few options to help shape the pumpkin how you like it. Tie off the top of the sock and add a ribbon to create a stem. Decorate your sock pumpkin with extra ribbon to create the perfect decoration for your home.

