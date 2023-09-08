- On Good Things Utah this morning – Grandparent names can be as unique and special as the bond they share with their grandkids! What grandparent names does your family use? Grandparents can have a special bond with their grandkids—and that unique relationship calls for an extra special name. Many grandparent names have cultural or family significance while others are made up by the first grandchild…possibly whatever they can pronounce at that age! From grandpa to pawpaw, and all the adorable names in between, we’ve rounded up the ultimate list of grandparent names, including both traditional and unique.
- Traditional Grandparent Names
- Grandma and Grandpa
- Grandmother and Grandfather
- Nana and Papa
- Mawmaw and Pawpaw
- Meme and Papaw
- Gramms and Gramps
- Grammie and Grampie
- Bubbe
- Granny
- Marmee
- Gran
- Grandmom and Grandad
- Unique Grandparent Names: Sometimes grandparents, children, or grandchildren decide that grandma and grandpa just aren’t for them. Whether it’s a name that’s been passed down for generations or it’s just the cute name your newly talking baby called your mom, there are a lot of reasons grandparents go by unique names. Some grandmothers (and grandfathers) prefer to avoid anything that makes them sound old like “granny” so they go with a less traditional name. If you’re looking for a name that’s far from traditional, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite unique grandparent names.
- Lolly and Pop
- Gpa and Gma
- Gigi
- Pop Pop
- Momo and Papo
- Bema
- Mimi
- Yaya
- Nene
- Gam Gam
- Gaga
- Moms
- Mima
- Pops
- G and P
- Traditional Grandparent Names
- We hope you tune into this Hot Topic and so much more on a Friday edition of Good Things Utah!
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now