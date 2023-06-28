Layton, UT (Good Things Utah) – In the ever-evolving world of fashion, Love Olive Co. is giving women and girls of all ages and all styles something to wear all summer long! Stephanie Tarnasky, Owner of Love Olive Co., joined us today to show us some of their head-turning pieces.

Love Olive Co. celebrated its new Layton, UT, location with a grand opening. With dresses, shorts, t-shirts, loungewear, and more, there are more than enough options for everyone when shopping at Love Olive Co. With sizes in XS to 3XL; these pieces are designed to be unique, yet timeless so you can show your individual personality while being able to wear these clothes for years to come. See more of their stunning pieces by clicking here.

Visit their website, loveoliveco.com, and take 20% off TODAY when you use promo code GTU. Find them on social media @loveoliveco.