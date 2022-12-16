SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (Good Things Utah) Whether you like to go skiing or prefer to stay warm inside, fashion blogger, D’Arcy Vandenberg, has tips to stay cozy and cute this season. Plus, just simply living in Utah during the winter calls for some staple pieces that will keep you warm.

Vandenberg shares tips on how to take your winter apparel to the next level with just a few simple adjustments. For instance, rather than wearing a plain beany, you could rock one with a pompom on the top to give the look a little more flare and personality. It is also a good hack to hide sweaty, messy hair. You can also incorporate the fur into your boots and coats as well.

You don’t have to be a skier to look like one! Vandenberg paired a white puffer vest with a festive sweater, the perfect outfit to rep in the winter. Another season staple is a long coat or sherpa to keep your bottom warm. Finish off the outfit with a classic winter boot. She shared an olive green pair she found at Walmart. Incorporate some of these looks and you will be ready to head to the lodge for a yummy drink or a delicious meal.