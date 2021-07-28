Dani Sachs joined us in the kitchen today to demonstrate how to make customized donuts. These donuts are great for any of your exciting events such as bridal showers, weddings, birthdays, or graduations.

Customized Doughnuts

Tips

-Buy plain store-bought donuts to decorate when you don’t have the time to bake.

For the icing, use a shallow-wide bowl to dip donuts

-Use a zip lock bag to decorate iced donuts in a contrasting color.

-Attach sprinkles and toppings will icing is still wet

-Allow donuts to crust before packing or transporting

Vanilla glaze

Ingredients:

-3 3/4 cups powdered sugar

-3 Tbsp Corn syrup

-3 Tbsp melted butter

-3-6 Tbsp milk

-3 tsp Clear vanilla extract (can use any clear flavoring)

-Pinch of salt

-Add gel food coloring a few drops at a time

Directions:

1.In a wide shallower bowl combine powdered sugar, 3 tablespoons milk, melted butter flavoring, salt, and corn syrup.

2.If icing is too thick, add 1 tablespoon of milk at a time combing after each addition until icing is the right consistency for dipping.

3.Now add gel food coloring one drop and a time until the desired color is achieved.

4.Use immediately or place in an airtight container in the fridge for up to one week. Always allow icing to come to room temperature before dipping donuts.

Note: Even for white icing I would suggest adding white food coloring to obtain an opaque icing.

Find Something Frosted online, FB, and IG.