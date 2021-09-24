Customized doormats for your porch

Alisha Benson, owner of small business, Benson’s Threads, joined us on GTU today. She showed Surae a variety of customized doormats she has made. Benson shares some reasons viewers should consider supporting small businesses including:

-The money goes back into the community.

-It creates a sense of community — small business owners are more likely to know and engage with customers. A few of Benson’s customers chat weekly with her via Instagram or email.

-You will feel great! You’re supporting someone’s dream and their family.

Supporting doesn’t have to mean buying something. You can also engage with small businesses on social media, share their posts, like and comment, and spread their message by word-of-mouth.

If she has you convinced, check out the Pinner’s Conference at the Mountain America Expo Center on November 5th. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on the 6th from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Benson’s Threads is offering 10% off to GTU viewers with the code ABC4.

Check out their website, Instagram, and Facebook for more information.