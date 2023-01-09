SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Mother-daughter duo, Rose Storey Usenova and Lola joined us on the show to celebrate Lola’s 3rd birthday. And what better way to celebrate than with a delicious, customized cake?

If you don’t have the time or resources to order a fancy, gourmet cake from a bakery, don’t worry! With a little creativity and some extra ingredients, you can turn a simple grocery store cake into a one-of-a-kind creation that will make any birthday celebration even more memorable.

To start, choose a cake that matches the flavor and theme of the celebration. Then get creative with the decorating. A grocery store cake is a blank canvas, just waiting for you to add your personal touch. Use frosting and food coloring to create a custom color scheme that matches the party decorations. You can also get creative with the filling. Instead of using the plain old frosting that comes with the cake, try adding a layer of whipped cream and fresh fruit for a fruity twist.

For more creative ideas and recipes, be sure to check out Rose Storey Usenova’s blog and Instagram. Happy birthday, Lola!