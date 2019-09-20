Customize your pizza on National Pepperoni Pizza Day

Happy National Pepperoni Pizza Day! We had to bring in Scott Parker from Pizza Studio to help us celebrate! We are very excited because who doesn’t love pizza?! If you really want a unique experience Pizza Studio is one place to check out!

Pizza Studio brings in their chefs every morning at 7 am to prepare in-house ingredients every day, sourcing locally as much as they can for quality and freshness.

Part of the experience is the option to custom make your own pizza. You can choose from six different crusts, 40 different ingredients and eight sauces. If you can’t decide, their chefs recommend pizzas like Backyard BBQ Chicken, The Beast (meat lovers), Truffled Mushroom, Big Cheese Margherita, The Vegan, and more which you can check out here: Pizza Studio Menu. You can of course choose from whole grain and gluten free options as well.

Pizza Studio is offering a free ‘Most Magnificent Cheese Bread’ with any order order $20 for Good Things Utah viewers through the end of the month.

